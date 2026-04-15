Trade Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Water Resources ETF - PHO CFD

What is Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Water Resources ETF is an exchange-traded fund focused on companies involved in water-related industries. The fund invests in firms engaged in water equipment, infrastructure, utilities, and related technologies. Its objective is to provide exposure to the water sector, which encompasses companies addressing water supply, treatment, and conservation challenges. The ETF offers diversified holdings across multiple geographies and industries connected to water resources. Managed by a global investment management firm, the fund aligns with thematic investing trends emphasizing environmental sustainability and resource management.

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by session trading, with Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Water Resources ETF at $69.6. The price range for today spans from $69.48 to $70.32, accompanied by a daily percentage move of -1.2635%.

FAQ: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

What is the current price of PHO stock?

The current price is $69.6.

Does PHO pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends, with distributions via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PHO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Water Resources ETF does not maintain an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is PHO best known for?

It is most famous for investing in companies involved in water infrastructure and utilities.

What assets are typically shown together with PHO?

Commonly shown alongside PHO: EquipmentShare.com Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Intesa Sanpaolo