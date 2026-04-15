Trade Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF - PGJ CFD

What is Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ)?

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the performance of companies based in China or deriving significant revenue from China. The fund primarily invests in equities of Chinese companies listed on various stock exchanges, including those in Hong Kong and the United States. It aims to provide investors with exposure to the Chinese economy through a diversified portfolio spanning multiple sectors such as technology, consumer discretionary, financials, and industrials. The fund is managed by Invesco Ltd., a global investment management firm known for offering a wide range of financial products and services. By investing in this ETF, market participants gain access to a broad representation of Chinese enterprises, which may include large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. The fund is designed for investors seeking to participate in the growth potential of China’s economy while benefiting from the liquidity and transparency associated with exchange-traded funds.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing session trades, with Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF currently at $27.28. Its daily trading range extends from $26.78 to $27.21, accompanied by a daily change of +0.7789%.

FAQ: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ)

What is the current price of PGJ stock?

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF's current price is $27.28.

Does PGJ pay dividends?

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF does not pay dividends.

Does PGJ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The ETF does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is PGJ best known for?

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF is most famous for providing exposure to Chinese companies listed in the US.

What assets are typically shown together with PGJ?

Commonly shown alongside PGJ: AbCellera Biologics Inc, LPP SA, Clear Secure, Inc.