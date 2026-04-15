Trade Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF - PWZ CFD

What is Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)?

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF is an exchange-traded fund that focuses on providing investment exposure to municipal bonds exempt from the alternative minimum tax (AMT) and issued by entities within California. The fund seeks to offer income that is generally exempt from federal and California state income taxes by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of municipal debt securities. These bonds are typically issued by state and local governments, agencies, and authorities to finance public projects such as infrastructure, schools, and hospitals. The fund's portfolio construction aims to balance credit quality, maturity, and yield considerations while adhering to the tax-exempt status criteria. It is managed by Invesco Ltd., a global investment management company known for offering a variety of asset management products. The fund is designed for investors seeking tax-advantaged income with a focus on California municipal bonds, providing a means to access this segment of the fixed income market through a single investment vehicle.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market action as Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF holds at $24.28. Trading fluctuated between $24.1 and $24.23, with a daily change of -0.2476%.

FAQ: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)

What is the current price of PWZ stock?

The ETF is currently priced at $24.28.

Does PWZ pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends directly but distributes income from its bond holdings.

Does PWZ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF does not have a direct presence in the UAE and operates through regional partners.

What is PWZ best known for?

It is most famous for providing exposure to California municipal bonds exempt from the alternative minimum tax.

What assets are typically shown together with PWZ?

Commonly shown alongside PWZ: Comcast A, IAG - EUR, 21Vianet Group