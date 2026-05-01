Trade Intact Financial Corporation - IFC CFD

What is Intact Financial Corporation (IFC)?

Intact Financial Corporation is a Canadian insurance company specializing in property and casualty insurance products. It offers a range of insurance solutions including auto, home, and business insurance to individuals and commercial clients. The company operates through various subsidiaries and maintains a significant presence in the Canadian insurance market. Intact Financial focuses on underwriting, risk management, and claims services, aiming to provide comprehensive coverage and customer support. It also engages in reinsurance and specialty insurance markets. The company utilizes data analytics and technology to enhance risk assessment and improve service delivery. Its operations emphasize regulatory compliance, financial stability, and innovation in insurance products to meet diverse customer needs.

Intact Financial Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading of Imperial Oil Ltd, with the price at C$262.21. Price fluctuations today ranged from C$259 to C$263.81, posting a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Intact Financial Corporation (IFC)

What is the current price of IFC stock?

Intact Financial Corporation's current price is C$262.21.

Does IFC pay dividends?

Intact Financial Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does IFC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Intact Financial Corporation has a registered presence in the UAE through a subsidiary in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is IFC best known for?

The company is most famous for its property and casualty insurance services.

What assets are typically shown together with IFC?

Commonly shown alongside IFC: Keysight Technologies Inc., State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, ESS Tech Inc.