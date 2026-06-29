Trade Ing Groep Adr Rep 1 - ING

What is ING (ING)?

ING is a global financial institution headquartered in the Netherlands, offering banking, investments, life insurance, and retirement services. Established in the early 1990s through the merger of two Dutch financial companies, it has grown to serve millions of customers worldwide. The company operates through a network of retail banking branches and digital platforms, focusing on providing accessible financial products and services. ING's business model emphasizes innovation in digital banking, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions. It maintains a significant presence in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, catering to both individual and corporate clients. The institution is known for its commitment to responsible banking practices, including efforts to support environmental and social governance principles. ING's operations encompass a wide range of financial services, including savings accounts, loans, asset management, and insurance products. The company also engages in wholesale banking activities, serving large corporations and institutional clients. ING is recognized for its role in advancing digital transformation within the banking sector.

ING Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market activity, with ING currently at $31.24. It has moved between $30.63 and $31.01 today, with a daily change of -0.4853%.

FAQ: ING (ING)

What is the current price of ING stock?

ING's stock price is currently $31.24.

Does ING pay dividends?

ING pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ING have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ING has an official regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is ING best known for?

ING is most famous for its banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with ING?

Commonly shown alongside ING: Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Kodiak Gas Services Inc