Trade Impinj - PI CFD

What is Impinj (PI)?

Impinj is a technology company specializing in radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions. It develops and manufactures RFID readers, gateways, and integrated circuits that enable the identification and tracking of physical items in various industries. The company's products are used to improve inventory accuracy, supply chain visibility, and operational efficiency across sectors such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics. Impinj's platform supports the connection of everyday items to the internet, facilitating data collection and analysis for asset management and process optimization. The company also provides software and services that complement its hardware offerings, enabling customers to deploy and manage RFID systems effectively. Founded with a focus on advancing RFID technology, Impinj has contributed to the broader adoption of item-level tagging and real-time location systems. Its solutions are designed to integrate with existing enterprise systems, supporting digital transformation initiatives and enhancing decision-making capabilities through improved data insights.

Impinj Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market participation, with Impinj trading at $106.44. Intraday values have ranged between $104.99 and $107.93, with a daily percentage change of +2.0959%.

FAQ: Impinj (PI)

What is the current price of PI stock?

Impinj's current trading value is $106.44.

Does PI pay dividends?

Impinj does not pay dividends.

Does PI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Impinj does not maintain an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is PI best known for?

Impinj is most famous for its RFID technology and solutions for inventory and asset tracking.

What assets are typically shown together with PI?

Commonly shown alongside PI: Blend Labs Inc., Donaldson Co Inc, Xtrackers MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF