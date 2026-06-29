Trade Imperial Oil Ltd - IMO

What is Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)?

Imperial Oil Ltd is a Canadian integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of petroleum products. The company’s operations include upstream activities such as crude oil and natural gas extraction, as well as downstream processes including refining and distribution of fuels and lubricants. Imperial Oil also participates in petrochemical manufacturing and retail through branded service stations. The company focuses on resource development in Canada, utilizing advanced technologies to optimize production and environmental performance. It operates refineries and pipelines to support its supply chain and distribution network. Imperial Oil emphasizes safety, environmental stewardship, and operational efficiency in its energy production and processing activities.

Imperial Oil Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity in Manulife Financial Corp (CA), trading at C$161.35. It has experienced price movements between C$158.53 and C$161.57, amounting to a daily change of -0.5912%.

FAQ: Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

What is the current price of IMO stock?

Imperial Oil Ltd's current price is C$161.35.

Does IMO pay dividends?

Imperial Oil Ltd pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does IMO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Imperial Oil Ltd operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors only, without an official office or subsidiary.

What is IMO best known for?

The company is most famous for its petroleum refining and marketing operations.

What assets are typically shown together with IMO?

Commonly shown alongside IMO: BB Healthcare Trust plc, Univest Financial Corp, Ionis Pharmaceuticals