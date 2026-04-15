Trade Iluka Resources - ILUau CFD

What is Iluka Resources (ILUau)?

Iluka Resources is an Australian-based company specializing in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral sands. The company is recognized as one of the world's leading producers of zircon and titanium dioxide products, which are used in a variety of industrial and consumer applications including ceramics, paints, and paper. Iluka's operations encompass a range of activities from resource development to mineral separation and refining. The company maintains mining projects primarily in Australia, with additional interests in other regions. Iluka Resources emphasizes sustainable mining practices and environmental management, aiming to balance resource extraction with ecological considerations. Its business model integrates exploration, project development, and production, supported by research and innovation in mineral processing technologies. The company also engages in rehabilitation of mined land to mitigate environmental impacts. Iluka Resources plays a significant role in the global supply chain for mineral sands, contributing to industries reliant on its products worldwide.

Iluka Resources Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session activity, with Iluka Resources priced at A$7.4. The price has fluctuated between A$7.28 and A$7.68, reflecting a daily percentage move of -3.4121%.

FAQ: Iluka Resources (ILUau)

What is the current price of ILUau stock?

The price currently stands at A$7.4.

Does ILUau pay dividends?

Iluka Resources pays dividends to shareholders.

Does ILUau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Iluka Resources does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is ILUau best known for?

The company is most famous for mineral sands mining and processing.

What assets are typically shown together with ILUau?

Commonly shown alongside ILUau: HSBC - GBP, Ishares III PLC - Ishares Msci World Small Cap UCITS ETF, AMS OSRAM