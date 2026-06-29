Trade Illinois Tool Works Inc - ITW

What is Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)?

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a multinational company specializing in the manufacture of engineered fasteners and components, equipment and consumable systems, and specialty products. Founded in 1912, the company operates through a diversified portfolio of businesses serving various industries, including automotive, construction, food and beverage, and electronics. Illinois Tool Works focuses on innovation and engineering to provide products that enhance productivity and efficiency for its customers. The company maintains a global presence with operations and manufacturing facilities across multiple continents. Its product range includes adhesives, coatings, welding equipment, and specialty materials, among others. Illinois Tool Works is recognized for its decentralized management approach, allowing its business segments to operate with a degree of autonomy. The company emphasizes sustainability and corporate responsibility in its operations, aiming to reduce environmental impact and promote ethical business practices. It is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, and has established itself as a significant player in the industrial manufacturing sector.

Illinois Tool Works Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading levels, with Illinois Tool Works Inc currently priced at $267.02. The price has ranged between $266.33 and $269.58 during the session, showing a change of -0.7107%.

FAQ: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

What is the current price of ITW stock?

Illinois Tool Works Inc is currently priced at $267.02.

Does ITW pay dividends?

Illinois Tool Works Inc pays dividends to shareholders.

Does ITW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Illinois Tool Works Inc operates in the UAE through distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is ITW best known for?

Illinois Tool Works Inc is most famous for manufacturing industrial equipment and consumables.

What assets are typically shown together with ITW?

Commonly shown alongside ITW: V2X Inc, Lundin Mining, Saab