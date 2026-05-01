Trade Icici Bank Adr Rep 2 - IBN CFD

What is Icici Bank - ADR (IBN)?

ICICI Bank Limited is a multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Mumbai, India. Established in 1994, it is one of the largest private sector banks in India, offering a broad range of banking products and financial services to corporate and retail customers. The bank operates through a network of branches and ATMs across India, as well as international offices. Its services include commercial banking, investment banking, asset management, wealth management, and insurance. ICICI Bank has played a significant role in the development of the Indian banking sector, emphasizing technology-driven solutions and digital banking initiatives. The bank's operations are supported by a strong focus on risk management and regulatory compliance. It serves millions of customers through various channels, including online and mobile banking platforms. ICICI Bank's international presence extends to countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, and the Middle East, catering to the needs of the Indian diaspora and global clients.

Icici Bank - ADR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with Icici Bank - ADR recorded at $26.55. The session's price range is between $26.38 and $26.69, showing a movement of -0.4145% for the day.

FAQ: Icici Bank - ADR (IBN)

What is the current price of IBN stock?

The latest price is $26.55.

Does IBN pay dividends?

Icici Bank - ADR pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does IBN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Icici Bank has an official regional office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is IBN best known for?

Icici Bank is most famous for its comprehensive banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with IBN?

Commonly shown alongside IBN: Yu Group plc, Treecom, Xtrackers CSI300 Swap UCITS ETF