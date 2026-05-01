Trade Icahn Enterprises LP - IEP CFD

What is Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP)?

Icahn Enterprises LP is a diversified holding company with investments across multiple industries. Its portfolio includes interests in automotive, energy, metals, real estate, and home fashion sectors. The company operates through various subsidiaries and affiliates, managing assets and businesses to generate long-term value. It is known for its active investment approach, often engaging in strategic management and restructuring of its holdings. Icahn Enterprises' diversified operations provide exposure to a range of economic activities and markets.

Icahn Enterprises LP Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, with IDACORP Inc priced at $8.37. It has fluctuated within the range of $8.23 to $8.47, with a daily move of +0.7273%.

FAQ: Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP)

What is the current price of IEP stock?

Icahn Enterprises LP's latest price is $8.37.

Does IEP pay dividends?

Icahn Enterprises LP pays dividends.

Does IEP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Icahn Enterprises LP operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is IEP best known for?

Icahn Enterprises LP is most famous for its diversified holdings and investments across various industries.

What assets are typically shown together with IEP?

Commonly shown alongside IEP: iShares S&P 500 Consumer Staples Sector UCITS ETF, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Vanguard FTSE North America UCITS ETF