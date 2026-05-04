Trade IAMGOLD Corporation - IMGca CFD

What is IAMGOLD (IMGca)?

IAMGOLD Corporation is a mid-tier gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of mineral resources. The company operates mines and projects primarily in the Americas and West Africa, focusing on gold as its principal commodity. IAMGOLD's portfolio includes both operating mines and exploration properties, with activities spanning various stages of the mining lifecycle. The company emphasizes sustainable mining practices and community engagement in its operational regions. IAMGOLD's business model integrates resource development with environmental management and social responsibility initiatives. Its operations contribute to the global gold supply, and it participates in the broader mining industry's efforts to balance economic performance with environmental stewardship. The company is headquartered in Canada and maintains a presence in multiple countries, reflecting a geographically diversified asset base. IAMGOLD's strategic focus includes maintaining operational efficiency, advancing exploration projects, and managing costs within the context of fluctuating commodity markets.

IAMGOLD Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by session fluctuations, as IAMGOLD trades near C$22.173. Its price has moved between C$21.7573 and C$22.6053 during the day, with a daily change percentage of -1.8221%.

FAQ: IAMGOLD (IMGca)

What is the current price of IMGca stock?

The current price stands at C$22.173.

Does IMGca pay dividends?

IAMGOLD pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does IMGca have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

IAMGOLD has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is IMGca best known for?

IAMGOLD is most famous for its gold mining operations.

What assets are typically shown together with IMGca?

Commonly shown alongside IMGca: EnerSys, iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF, Hino Motors, Ltd.