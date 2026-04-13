Trade EnerSys - ENS CFD

What is EnerSys (ENS)?

EnerSys is a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes reserve power and motive power batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related products. EnerSys serves a variety of industries including telecommunications, aerospace, defense, transportation, and renewable energy. Its product portfolio includes lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, as well as battery management systems. EnerSys focuses on providing reliable energy storage solutions that support critical operations and enhance performance. The company operates manufacturing facilities and service centers worldwide to meet the needs of its diverse customer base. It invests in research and development to advance battery technologies and improve energy efficiency and sustainability in its products.

EnerSys Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading with EnerSys priced at $194.19. It has fluctuated between $186.42 and $193.34 today, reflecting a daily percentage change of +1.1543%.

FAQ: EnerSys (ENS)

What is the current price of ENS stock?

EnerSys closed at $194.19 today.

Does ENS pay dividends?

EnerSys pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ENS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

EnerSys has a registered presence in the UAE but no specific regional office.

What is ENS best known for?

EnerSys is most famous for manufacturing industrial batteries and energy storage solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with ENS?

Commonly shown alongside ENS: Hochschild Mining, Carlisle Cos Inc, Vertical Aerospace Ltd.