Trade Carlisle Cos Inc - CSL CFD

What is Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)?

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified manufacturing company that produces a wide range of products for various industries, including construction, transportation, and industrial markets. Its business segments include Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies. The company manufactures roofing systems, building materials, engineered components, and fluid handling products. Carlisle Companies serves customers globally, focusing on innovation, quality, and operational excellence. The company invests in research and development to enhance product performance and sustainability. It maintains a decentralized organizational structure to support responsiveness and customer service across its diverse markets.

Carlisle Cos Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday activity, as Carlisle Cos Inc reaches $353.33. The price range spans from $342.05 to $353.06, with a daily movement of +1.3027%.

FAQ: Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)

What is the current price of CSL stock?

Carlisle Cos Inc's current price is $353.33.

Does CSL pay dividends?

Carlisle Cos Inc pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CSL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Carlisle Cos Inc does not have an official regional office in the UAE and operates via distributors.

What is CSL best known for?

Carlisle Cos Inc is most famous for its diversified manufacturing products including roofing and automotive components.

What assets are typically shown together with CSL?

Commonly shown alongside CSL: ONE Gas Inc, iShares Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF EUR Acc, Credit Acceptance