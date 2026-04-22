Trade Honda Motor Company, Ltd. - HMC CFD

What is Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (HMC)?

Honda Motor Company, Ltd. is a multinational corporation headquartered in Japan, primarily engaged in the manufacture of automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment. Established in the mid-20th century, the company has grown to become one of the largest automobile manufacturers globally. Honda is recognized for its engineering innovations, particularly in internal combustion engines and fuel efficiency technologies. The company operates a diverse product portfolio that includes passenger cars, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, and power generators. Honda also invests in research and development related to robotics, artificial intelligence, and alternative energy vehicles, including hybrid and electric models. Its global operations encompass manufacturing plants, research centers, and sales networks across multiple continents. The company has established a reputation for reliability and quality in its products, contributing to its sustained presence in competitive markets worldwide. Honda's corporate philosophy emphasizes sustainability, safety, and technological advancement, aligning with broader industry trends toward environmental responsibility and innovation.

Honda Motor Company, Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market trading, with Honda Motor Company, Ltd. at $24.69. The price has varied from $24.53 to $24.9 during the session, showing a daily change of -1.4452%.

FAQ: Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (HMC)

What is the current price of HMC stock?

The current price is $24.69.

Does HMC pay dividends?

Honda Motor Company, Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HMC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Honda Motor Company, Ltd. has an official regional office and subsidiary presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is HMC best known for?

Honda Motor Company, Ltd. is most famous for manufacturing automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with HMC?

Commonly shown alongside HMC: Accendra Health Inc, NextDecade Corporation, Leidos