Trade Hilltop Holdings Inc - HTH CFD

What is Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)?

Hilltop Holdings Inc is a financial holding company offering a variety of banking and financial services. Its subsidiaries provide commercial banking, mortgage lending, insurance, and wealth management solutions. The company serves individuals, businesses, and institutions, focusing on community banking and financial products tailored to diverse client needs. Hilltop Holdings operates primarily in regional markets, emphasizing customer relationships and comprehensive financial services.

Hilltop Holdings Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with Haemonetics Corp priced at $38. It has traded within the range of $36.54 to $38.55, showing a daily percentage change of -0.4732%.

FAQ: Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)

What is the current price of HTH stock?

Hilltop Holdings Inc's current price is $38.

Does HTH pay dividends?

Hilltop Holdings Inc pays dividends.

Does HTH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Hilltop Holdings Inc operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is HTH best known for?

Hilltop Holdings Inc is most famous for its diversified financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with HTH?

Commonly shown alongside HTH: Alamo Group Inc, Orezone Gold Corporation, Paypoint Plc