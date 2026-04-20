Trade Healthpeak Properties, Inc - DOC CFD

What is Healthpeak (DOC)?

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, management, and development of healthcare real estate. The company’s portfolio primarily includes properties such as life science facilities, medical offices, and senior housing communities. Healthpeak focuses on providing real estate solutions that support the delivery of healthcare services and research. Its operations encompass a diverse range of property types, catering to various segments within the healthcare industry. The company engages in strategic acquisitions, dispositions, and development projects to optimize its portfolio and align with industry trends. Healthpeak’s business model emphasizes long-term leases and partnerships with healthcare providers, contributing to stable income streams. The company operates across multiple geographic regions, maintaining a presence in key markets that exhibit demand for healthcare-related real estate. Healthpeak's activities reflect broader trends in healthcare infrastructure, including the growing need for specialized facilities to support aging populations and advancements in medical research.

Healthpeak Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, with Healthpeak sitting at $17.2. The stock's intraday movement covers a range from $16.99 to $17.33 and a daily change of -1.1574%.

FAQ: Healthpeak (DOC)

What is the current price of DOC stock?

The current stock price is $17.2.

Does DOC pay dividends?

Healthpeak pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DOC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Healthpeak has no official regional office in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is DOC best known for?

The company is most famous for its real estate investment in healthcare properties.

What assets are typically shown together with DOC?

Commonly shown alongside DOC: Health Catalyst, GR Engineering Services, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.