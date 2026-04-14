Trade Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc - HE CFD

What is Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)?

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc is a holding company engaged in electric utility and energy-related businesses primarily serving the Hawaiian Islands. Its subsidiaries provide electric power generation, transmission, and distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company also operates in banking and financial services through its non-utility subsidiaries. Hawaiian Electric Industries focuses on maintaining reliable and sustainable energy supply, incorporating renewable energy sources into its generation mix. It manages infrastructure investments and grid modernization efforts to enhance service quality and efficiency. The company operates within a regulated utility framework, adhering to environmental and safety standards. Its activities support the energy needs and economic development of the communities it serves.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market conditions as Hyster-Yale Inc is priced at $15.25. The trading range today ranges from $15 to $15.22, showing a daily change of -0.0657%.

FAQ: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)

What is the current price of HE stock?

The current price of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc is $15.25.

Does HE pay dividends?

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does HE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is HE best known for?

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc is most famous for electric utility services in Hawaii.

What assets are typically shown together with HE?

Commonly shown alongside HE: Xtrackers Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF, Mistras Group Inc, JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc