Trade Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - HMY CFD

What is Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South African-based gold mining and exploration company. It operates primarily in South Africa and Papua New Guinea, focusing on the extraction and processing of gold and other minerals. The company manages a portfolio of underground and surface mines, employing various mining methods to optimize resource recovery. Harmony Gold is involved in exploration activities to identify new mineral deposits and extend the life of its existing mines. The company also engages in metallurgical processing, converting extracted ore into refined gold products. Its operations contribute significantly to the mining sector in its regions of activity, providing employment and economic benefits. Harmony Gold adheres to industry standards related to safety, environmental management, and corporate governance. The company participates in community development initiatives in areas surrounding its mining operations. It is recognized as one of the notable gold producers in the global mining industry, with a focus on sustainable and responsible mining practices.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movements as Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited sits at $16.7776. The intraday trading band has ranged from $16.6124 to $16.9224, with a daily change of -1.7624%.

FAQ: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

What is the current price of HMY stock?

The current price stands at $16.7776.

Does HMY pay dividends?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does HMY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is HMY best known for?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is most famous for its gold mining operations.

What assets are typically shown together with HMY?

Commonly shown alongside HMY: Brady Corp, Exor NV, Invesco STOXX Europe 600 UCITS ETF