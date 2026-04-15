Trade Amotiv Limited - AOV CFD

What is Amotiv Limited (AOV)?

Amotiv Limited is an Australian company involved in the production and distribution of automotive and industrial lubricants and related products. It supplies a range of oils, greases, and specialty fluids used in vehicle maintenance and industrial applications. The company serves automotive service providers, industrial clients, and retail customers. Amotiv focuses on quality control and compliance with industry standards to ensure product performance and safety. Its operations include manufacturing, blending, packaging, and logistics. The company contributes to the automotive aftermarket and industrial sectors by providing essential maintenance products that support equipment longevity and efficiency.

Amotiv Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market trading, with Amotiv Limited currently at A$6.917. The session has seen prices between A$6.833 and A$6.992, marking a daily change of +0.291%.

FAQ: Amotiv Limited (AOV)

What is the current price of AOV stock?

Amotiv Limited's last price is A$6.917.

Does AOV pay dividends?

Amotiv Limited does not currently pay dividends.

Does AOV have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Amotiv Limited does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is AOV best known for?

The company is most famous for its electric vehicle technology and battery solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with AOV?

Commonly shown alongside AOV: Invesco Dow Jones US Insurance UCITS ETF, Orkla, Sonos Inc