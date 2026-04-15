Trade Growthpoint Properties Australia - GOZau CFD

What is Growthpoint Properties Australia (GOZau)?

Growthpoint Properties Australia is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across Australia. The company’s assets include office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail centers, catering to a range of tenants from various industries. Growthpoint Properties Australia aims to generate stable income and long-term capital growth through active asset management and strategic acquisitions. The company emphasizes sustainability and responsible property management practices to enhance asset value and tenant satisfaction. It operates within the framework of Australian real estate markets, responding to economic and demographic trends that influence property demand. Growthpoint Properties Australia plays a role in the commercial real estate sector by providing quality spaces that support business operations and economic activity.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading activity as Growthpoint Properties Australia is valued at A$2.163. The price fluctuated between A$2.137 and A$2.157, with a daily percentage change of -0.4658%.

FAQ: Growthpoint Properties Australia (GOZau)

What is the current price of GOZau stock?

Growthpoint Properties Australia's stock price is A$2.163.

Does GOZau pay dividends?

Growthpoint Properties Australia pays dividends to investors.

Does GOZau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Growthpoint Properties Australia operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors only.

What is GOZau best known for?

Growthpoint Properties Australia is most famous for its commercial property investment and management.

What assets are typically shown together with GOZau?

Commonly shown alongside GOZau: CorMedix, Sharp Corporation, Elevance Health Inc.