Trade Griffon Corp - GFF CFD

What is Griffon Corp (GFF)?

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company with subsidiaries engaged in various industries including home and building products, defense electronics, and infrastructure. Its business segments encompass manufacturing and distribution of consumer and industrial products, as well as providing services to government and commercial customers. Griffon's portfolio includes companies involved in plumbing, security, and specialty products. The corporation emphasizes operational efficiency and strategic acquisitions to enhance its market presence. Through its subsidiaries, Griffon serves a broad range of markets with products and services designed to meet specific industry needs.

Griffon Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market trading in Greif Inc, now at $80.55. Its price has moved between $76.56 and $80.07 during the session, with a daily change percentage of +2.735%.

FAQ: Griffon Corp (GFF)

What is the current price of GFF stock?

The current stock price is $80.55.

Does GFF pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GFF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Griffon Corp does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is GFF best known for?

Griffon Corp is most famous for manufacturing home and building products.

What assets are typically shown together with GFF?

Commonly shown alongside GFF: Lendlease Group, Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR, iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF USD Acc