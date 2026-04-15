Trade Lendlease Group - LLCau CFD

What is Lendlease Group (LLCau)?

Lendlease Group is an international property and infrastructure company headquartered in Australia. The company operates across various sectors including property development, construction, and investment management. Lendlease Group is involved in urban regeneration projects, delivering residential, commercial, and retail developments. It also manages infrastructure assets and provides construction services globally. The company emphasizes sustainability, innovation, and community engagement in its projects. With a diversified portfolio, Lendlease Group serves clients and stakeholders through integrated property and infrastructure solutions. It has established a presence in multiple countries, contributing to the built environment and infrastructure development worldwide.

Lendlease Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the live market, with Lendlease Group positioned at A$3.19. During the trading session, it has moved between A$3.14 and A$3.18, maintaining a daily change of -0.6309%.

FAQ: Lendlease Group (LLCau)

What is the current price of LLCau stock?

The current market price is A$3.19.

Does LLCau pay dividends?

Lendlease Group pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does LLCau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Lendlease Group maintains a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is LLCau best known for?

The company is most famous for its integrated property and infrastructure development services.

What assets are typically shown together with LLCau?

Commonly shown alongside LLCau: Castle Biosciences Inc., Smiths, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc