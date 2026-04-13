Trade Graphic Packaging Holding - GPK CFD

What is Graphic Packaging (GPK)?

Graphic Packaging International, Inc. is a company specializing in the design and manufacture of packaging solutions primarily for food, beverage, and other consumer products. The company produces a variety of paper-based packaging products, including folding cartons, paperboard, and coated recycled board. Its operations encompass a broad range of packaging applications, such as beverage carriers, foodservice containers, and retail packaging. Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base, including major consumer goods companies and retailers. The company emphasizes sustainable practices by focusing on renewable materials and recycling initiatives within its manufacturing processes. It operates multiple facilities across North America and internationally, supporting its production and distribution capabilities. The company’s business model integrates innovation in packaging design with operational efficiency to meet the evolving needs of its clients and regulatory requirements. It is positioned as a significant player in the packaging industry, contributing to the supply chain of consumer packaged goods through its specialized products and services.

Graphic Packaging Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, as Graphic Packaging trades at $9.94. Throughout the session, prices have shifted between $9.51 and $9.94, amounting to a daily percentage change of +1.8711%.

FAQ: Graphic Packaging (GPK)

What is the current price of GPK stock?

Graphic Packaging's last traded price is $9.94.

Does GPK pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GPK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Graphic Packaging operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is GPK best known for?

Graphic Packaging is most famous for its sustainable paper-based packaging solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with GPK?

Commonly shown alongside GPK: Corcept Therapeutics Inc, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, Pearson