Trade Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF - LIT

What is Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)?

The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide exposure to companies involved in the lithium industry and battery technology sector. This includes firms engaged in lithium mining, refining, and the production of batteries used in electric vehicles, energy storage, and portable electronics. The fund targets companies contributing to the supply chain of lithium-ion batteries, which are critical components in the transition to electrification and renewable energy adoption. Managed by Global X, the ETF offers investors a focused approach to participate in the growth of lithium demand and advancements in battery technology. The portfolio typically includes a mix of mining companies, battery manufacturers, and technology firms involved in the development of energy storage solutions.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market action, with Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF currently priced at $77.42. Throughout the trading day, its value ranged from $75.46 to $76.32, reflecting a daily change of -3.1446%.

FAQ: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

What is the current price of LIT stock?

The price stands at $77.42.

Does LIT pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends.

Does LIT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

There is no official presence in the UAE; the company operates through partners.

What is LIT best known for?

The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF is most famous for exposure to lithium mining and battery technology companies.

What assets are typically shown together with LIT?

Commonly shown alongside LIT: Rural Funds Group, PACS Group Inc, Mapletree Ind Tr