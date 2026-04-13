Trade Global X Cybersecurity ETF - BUG CFD

What is Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF is an exchange-traded fund that provides exposure to companies involved in the cybersecurity industry. The fund invests in firms engaged in developing and implementing technologies to protect digital infrastructure, data, and networks from cyber threats. It tracks an index comprising companies across various segments of cybersecurity, including software, hardware, and services. The ETF offers investors a way to participate in the growth of the cybersecurity sector, which addresses increasing global demand for digital security solutions. Managed by Global X, the fund aggregates a diversified portfolio of cybersecurity-related equities.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Global X Cybersecurity ETF's ongoing trades, now trading at $24.07. It has fluctuated within the bounds of $23.25 and $24.03, marking a daily change of +2.8842%.

FAQ: Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)

What is the current price of BUG stock?

The current price is $24.07.

Does BUG pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends directly but distributes income from its holdings.

Does BUG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF operates in the UAE through Global X's regional office located in Dubai Internet City.

What is BUG best known for?

It is most famous for providing targeted exposure to the cybersecurity industry through a diversified portfolio.

What assets are typically shown together with BUG?

Commonly shown alongside BUG: Sprinklr Inc, Goldman Sachs, State Street SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF