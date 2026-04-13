Trade Geo Group Inc - GEO CFD

What is Geo Group Inc (GEO)?

Geo Group Inc is a company specializing in the ownership, management, and operation of correctional, detention, and mental health treatment facilities. It provides services to government agencies primarily in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates a range of facilities including prisons, detention centers, and residential reentry centers. Its business model involves contracting with public sector clients to manage these facilities, focusing on security, rehabilitation, and inmate services. Geo Group Inc also offers community reentry services aimed at assisting individuals transitioning from incarceration back into society. The company’s operations are subject to regulatory oversight and public policy considerations related to corrections and detention. It has been involved in discussions about the privatization of correctional facilities and the ethical implications of private-sector involvement in incarceration. Geo Group Inc’s activities intersect with broader social, legal, and governmental frameworks concerning criminal justice and public safety.

Geo Group Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading in Geo Group Inc, currently priced at $17.72. It has fluctuated between $17.03 and $17.79 within the session, showing a daily change percentage of +0.6873%.

FAQ: Geo Group Inc (GEO)

What is the current price of GEO stock?

Geo Group Inc's current price stands at $17.72.

Does GEO pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GEO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Geo Group Inc operates through partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is GEO best known for?

Geo Group Inc is most famous for providing correctional, detention, and community reentry services.

What assets are typically shown together with GEO?

Commonly shown alongside GEO: Trivago NV, Jet2 plc, Butterfly Network Inc.