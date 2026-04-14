Trade Fresenius SE & Co KGaA - FRE CFD

What is Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE)?

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a German healthcare group specializing in medical devices, hospital management, and healthcare services. The company operates through several subsidiaries, including Fresenius Medical Care, which focuses on dialysis products and services, and Fresenius Kabi, which provides pharmaceuticals and clinical nutrition. Fresenius also manages hospitals and outpatient clinics, offering a wide range of medical treatments and services. The company’s operations span multiple countries, serving patients and healthcare providers globally. Fresenius emphasizes innovation and quality in healthcare delivery, aiming to improve patient outcomes and access to medical care. It is recognized as a major player in the global healthcare industry.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the day’s trading activity, with Fresenius SE & Co KGaA at €44.53. It has traded within a range from €44.4 to €44.87, reflecting a daily percentage movement of 0%.

FAQ: Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE)

What is the current price of FRE stock?

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is currently priced at €44.53.

Does FRE pay dividends?

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA pays dividends to shareholders.

Does FRE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA operates in the UAE through a subsidiary located in Dubai.

What is FRE best known for?

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is most famous for its healthcare products and services including dialysis and hospital management.

What assets are typically shown together with FRE?

Commonly shown alongside FRE: Fincantieri SpA, Monadelphous Group, Sumitomo Corporation