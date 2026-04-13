Trade Franklin Resources - BEN CFD

What is Franklin Resources (BEN)?

Franklin Resources is a global investment management firm offering a range of mutual funds, retirement solutions, and other financial products. The company serves individual and institutional investors through its subsidiaries and affiliated investment advisors. Franklin Resources manages assets across various asset classes including equities, fixed income, and alternative investments. The firm focuses on active management strategies and research-driven investment processes. It operates internationally, providing investment expertise and portfolio management services to a diverse client base.

Franklin Resources Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by real-time market movements, with Franklin Resources currently at $25.08. During the session, the stock has varied between $24.51 and $24.86, posting a daily change of -0.3222%.

FAQ: Franklin Resources (BEN)

What is the current price of BEN stock?

The last recorded price is $25.08.

Does BEN pay dividends?

Franklin Resources pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BEN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Franklin Resources operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors, without a direct regional office.

What is BEN best known for?

The company is most famous for investment management and mutual fund services.

What assets are typically shown together with BEN?

Commonly shown alongside BEN: Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries PSC, TXNM Energy Inc, New Murchison Gold Limited