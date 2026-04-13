Trade FirstService Corporation - CAD - FSVca CFD

What is FirstService Corporation - CAD (FSVca)?

FirstService Corporation is a North American company specializing in property services. It operates through two primary segments: property services and property management. The company provides a wide range of services including residential and commercial property management, real estate brokerage, and related services. Its operations encompass various markets, focusing on delivering property management solutions and real estate services to homeowners, tenants, and property owners. The company is known for managing residential communities, commercial properties, and offering brokerage services through its subsidiaries. It serves a diverse client base, including homeowners associations, commercial property owners, and real estate investors. FirstService Corporation emphasizes operational efficiency and customer service within the property services industry. The company's headquarters are located in Canada, and it maintains a significant presence across North America. It has established itself as a key player in the property services sector, leveraging its expertise to manage a broad portfolio of properties and real estate assets.

FirstService Corporation - CAD Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Fortis Inc/Canada trading at C$205.11. It has moved within a range of C$196.16 to C$204.68 today, showing a daily percentage change of +1.6243%.

FAQ: FirstService Corporation - CAD (FSVca)

What is the current price of FSVca stock?

The stock is currently priced at C$205.11.

Does FSVca pay dividends?

Dividends are distributed via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FSVca have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

FirstService Corporation - CAD does not have a direct regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is FSVca best known for?

This company is most famous for its property management and real estate services.

What assets are typically shown together with FSVca?

Commonly shown alongside FSVca: Invesco MSCI Europe ex-UK UCITS ETF, State Street SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF, Cts Eventim