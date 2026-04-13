Trade First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund - FJP CFD

What is First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP)?

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund that focuses on investing in Japanese equities. The fund employs a rules-based strategy to select and weight stocks based on various fundamental and technical criteria, aiming to provide exposure to companies with potential for growth and value. It is managed by First Trust Advisors L.P., a firm specializing in the management of exchange-traded funds and other investment products. The fund seeks to track the performance of the StrataQuant® Japan AlphaDEX® Index, which utilizes a proprietary methodology to identify stocks with favorable characteristics. Its portfolio typically includes a diverse range of sectors within the Japanese market, reflecting the broader economic landscape of Japan. The fund is designed for investors seeking targeted exposure to Japanese equities through a systematic and quantitative approach. It offers an alternative to traditional market-capitalization-weighted indices by emphasizing stock selection based on specific investment factors.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund trading at $76.19. The price has moved within a range of $73.75 to $75.2 and shows a daily change of -0.9748%.

FAQ: First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP)

What is the current price of FJP stock?

The fund's last price is $76.19.

Does FJP pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the fund based on income from its Japanese equity holdings.

Does FJP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The fund does not have a direct office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through international market access.

What is FJP best known for?

The fund is most famous for applying the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to Japanese equities.

What assets are typically shown together with FJP?

Commonly shown alongside FJP: iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, Golub Capital BDC, Inc., Getlink