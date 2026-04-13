Trade First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund - FXR CFD

What is First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR)?

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials/Producer Durables Index. The fund employs a quantitative, rules-based methodology to select and weight stocks from the industrials and producer durables sectors. This approach aims to identify companies with favorable growth and value characteristics, balancing factors such as price appreciation and dividend yield. The fund offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in manufacturing, industrial services, and durable goods production. It is structured to provide a systematic investment strategy that differs from traditional market capitalization-weighted indices. The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors L.P., a firm specializing in the development and management of exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds. It is designed for investors seeking targeted exposure to industrial and producer durable sectors within the equity market.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading in Yieldmax Meta Option Income Strategy Etf, with the value currently at $86.84. The intraday movement ranges from $84.69 to $86.68, reflecting a daily change of +1.1914%.

FAQ: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR)

What is the current price of FXR stock?

The current price is $86.84.

Does FXR pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FXR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates only via partners and distributors in the UAE.

What is FXR best known for?

The company is most famous for its focus on industrials and producer durables in its fund offerings.

What assets are typically shown together with FXR?

Commonly shown alongside FXR: Box, Inc., Bonava AB, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.