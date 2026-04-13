Trade First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund - FXN CFD

What is First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)?

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund that focuses on the energy sector of the U.S. equity market. The fund employs the AlphaDEX methodology, which involves a rules-based approach to selecting and weighting stocks based on various growth and value factors. Its portfolio typically includes companies engaged in the exploration, production, and distribution of energy resources, as well as related services and equipment. The fund aims to provide exposure to a diversified group of energy companies, including those involved in oil, natural gas, and alternative energy sources. It is designed to offer investors an alternative to traditional market-cap weighted energy indexes by emphasizing factors that may contribute to potential outperformance. The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors L.P., a firm specializing in the development and management of exchange-traded funds and mutual funds. It is structured to trade on major stock exchanges, providing liquidity and transparency for investors interested in the energy sector.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, as First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund stands at $21.2. The price has fluctuated between $21.03 and $21.51, marking a daily change of -0.7065%.

FAQ: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

What is the current price of FXN stock?

The latest price is $21.2.

Does FXN pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by this ETF via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FXN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The fund does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is FXN best known for?

This ETF is most famous for tracking energy sector equities using an AlphaDEX strategy.

What assets are typically shown together with FXN?

Commonly shown alongside FXN: CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Drax Group, Invesco Energy S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF