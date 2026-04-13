Trade First BanCorp/Puerto Rico - FBP CFD

What is First BanCorp/Puerto Rico (FBP)?

First BanCorp is a financial holding company headquartered in Puerto Rico that provides a range of banking and financial services. Its subsidiaries offer retail and commercial banking, mortgage lending, asset management, and insurance products. The company serves individual consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and institutional clients primarily within Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. First BanCorp operates through a network of branches and digital channels, focusing on community banking and regional economic development. It provides deposit accounts, loans, credit cards, and wealth management services. The company adheres to regulatory requirements applicable to financial institutions and emphasizes risk management and corporate governance. Its operations contribute to the financial infrastructure and economic growth of the markets it serves.

First BanCorp/Puerto Rico Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, now at $22.82. The intraday price movement ranges from $22.22 to $22.72, with a daily change percentage of +0.4872%.

FAQ: First BanCorp/Puerto Rico (FBP)

What is the current price of FBP stock?

The last recorded price is $22.82.

Does FBP pay dividends?

First BanCorp/Puerto Rico pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does FBP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

First BanCorp/Puerto Rico does not have an official UAE office or subsidiary and operates through partners or distributors.

What is FBP best known for?

The company is most famous for providing banking and financial services in Puerto Rico.

What assets are typically shown together with FBP?

Commonly shown alongside FBP: iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF, Aramex PJSC, iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF