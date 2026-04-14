Trade Fidelity Special Values PLC - FSVgb CFD

What is Fidelity Special Values (FSVgb)?

Fidelity Special Values is an investment trust that focuses on investing primarily in UK-listed companies. Established to provide investors with capital growth and income, the trust typically targets undervalued or special situation stocks, aiming to exploit market inefficiencies. Its portfolio generally includes a diverse range of sectors, with an emphasis on companies that demonstrate strong fundamentals and potential for value appreciation. The trust is managed by a team of investment professionals who employ a value-oriented investment approach, combining rigorous analysis with active portfolio management. It is structured to offer shareholders exposure to a broad spectrum of UK equities, often including both large-cap and smaller companies. As an investment trust, it operates as a closed-end fund, allowing it to maintain a stable pool of capital for long-term investment strategies. The trust is part of the broader landscape of UK investment vehicles that seek to balance income generation with capital growth through disciplined stock selection.

Fidelity Special Values Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading momentum, with Fidelity Special Values currently at £4.2795. It has moved between £4.223 and £4.258 today, showing a daily change of +0.8303%.

FAQ: Fidelity Special Values (FSVgb)

What is the current price of FSVgb stock?

The current trading price is £4.2795.

Does FSVgb pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FSVgb have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Fidelity Special Values does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE, operating through local partners.

What is FSVgb best known for?

Fidelity Special Values is most famous for its investment trust focusing on UK smaller companies.

What assets are typically shown together with FSVgb?

Commonly shown alongside FSVgb: Paycom Soft, Avis, Fifth Third Bancorp