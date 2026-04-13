Trade Avis Budget Group, Inc. - CAR CFD

What is Avis (CAR)?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a global provider of vehicle rental services, operating through various brands including Avis Car Rental, Budget Rent a Car, and Zipcar. The company offers a range of transportation solutions primarily to individual and business customers. Its services encompass car rentals, car sharing, and related mobility options. Avis Budget Group operates a network of locations across multiple countries, serving airports, urban centers, and other travel destinations. The company focuses on fleet management, customer service, and technology integration to enhance user experience. It also engages in partnerships with travel agencies, automotive manufacturers, and other entities to expand its service offerings. Avis Budget Group is known for its efforts in sustainability and innovation within the mobility sector. The company’s operations reflect trends in transportation demand, urban mobility, and evolving consumer preferences. It plays a significant role in the vehicle rental industry through its diverse portfolio and global presence.

Avis Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market conditions as Avis trades at $322.04. It has seen price movements between $286.61 and $326.2 with a daily change of +6.2779%.

FAQ: Avis (CAR)

What is the current price of CAR stock?

The stock price is $322.04.

Does CAR pay dividends?

Avis pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CAR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Avis operates in the UAE through partnerships and does not maintain a direct regional office.

What is CAR best known for?

Avis is most famous for its car rental and fleet management services.

What assets are typically shown together with CAR?

Commonly shown alongside CAR: Swire Pacific A, Warby Parker Inc., IMDEX Limited