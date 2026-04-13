Trade Exelon Corp - EXC CFD

What is Exelon (EXC)?

Exelon Corporation is an American energy company engaged in the generation, delivery, and sale of electricity and natural gas. It operates a diverse portfolio of power generation assets, including nuclear, natural gas, wind, solar, and hydroelectric facilities. Exelon serves millions of customers primarily through its regulated utility subsidiaries, which provide electric and gas services across multiple states. The company emphasizes clean energy and sustainability initiatives, investing in low-carbon and renewable energy sources as part of its long-term strategy. Exelon also participates in energy markets and offers energy management services. Its operations include transmission and distribution infrastructure, supporting reliable energy delivery. The company is recognized for its role in advancing energy efficiency and environmental stewardship within the utility sector.

Exelon Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current buying and selling momentum, with Exelon priced at $48.22. It has experienced a daily trading range between $47.95 and $48.61, showing a change of -0.6801%.

FAQ: Exelon (EXC)

What is the current price of EXC stock?

Exelon's last price is $48.22.

Does EXC pay dividends?

Exelon pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does EXC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Exelon has a registered presence in the UAE through partnerships but no official office or subsidiary.

What is EXC best known for?

Exelon is most famous for its electric power generation and distribution services.

What assets are typically shown together with EXC?

Commonly shown alongside EXC: AIXTRON SE NA O.N., Otter Tail Corp, National Australia Bank