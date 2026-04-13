Trade Evonik Industries AG - EVK CFD

What is Evonik (EVK)?

Evonik Industries AG is a German specialty chemicals company headquartered in Essen. It produces a wide range of chemical products used in various industries including automotive, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and construction. The company's portfolio includes additives, intermediates, and specialty materials designed to enhance product performance and sustainability. Evonik focuses on innovation and technology development to address market needs and environmental challenges. It operates globally, serving customers with tailored chemical solutions that support diverse applications. The company emphasizes research and development to maintain its position in the specialty chemicals sector and to contribute to advancements in material science.

Evonik Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the ongoing session, with Evonik valued at €17.38. It has seen a trading range from €17.34 up to €17.49, with a daily percentage change of -0.1151%.

FAQ: Evonik (EVK)

What is the current price of EVK stock?

Evonik's share price stands at €17.38.

Does EVK pay dividends?

Evonik pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does EVK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Evonik operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is EVK best known for?

Evonik is most famous for its specialty chemicals and advanced materials.

What assets are typically shown together with EVK?

Commonly shown alongside EVK: Lonza Group Ltd, CTF Services Ltd, T-Mobile