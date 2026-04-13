HomeMarketsSharesEvolution Gaming Group AB

Trade Evolution Gaming Group AB - EVO CFD

599.5-0.17%
The chart shows the EVO stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 599.5, a high of 598.5, and a low of 594.5.
Sell

597

Buy

599.5

2.5
Low: 594.5High: 598.5
Sellers:
7.14286%
Buyers:
92.8571%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread2.5
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SEK 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.015652 %
(-SEK 3.10)

Trade size with leverage ~ SEK 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ SEK 19,000.00

-0.01565%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SEK 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.006571 %
(-SEK 1.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ SEK 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ SEK 19,000.00

-0.00657%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencySEK
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeSweden
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close601.5
Open596
1-Year Change-24.32%
Day's Range594.5 - 598.5

Trade Evolution Gaming Group AB - EVO CFD

What is Evolution Gaming Group AB (EVO)?

Evolution Gaming Group AB is a Swedish company specializing in the development and provision of live casino solutions. Founded in the mid-2000s, the company has established itself as a leading provider of live dealer games, offering real-time streaming of casino games such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Evolution Gaming operates through a network of studios and employs advanced technology to deliver interactive gaming experiences to online casino operators globally. The company's services are designed to enhance player engagement by combining traditional casino elements with digital accessibility. Evolution Gaming's business model focuses on partnerships with online gambling platforms, providing them with customizable and scalable live casino content. The company is recognized for its innovation in the online gaming industry, contributing to the growth of live casino segments worldwide. Its operations comply with regulatory standards in various jurisdictions, ensuring secure and fair gaming environments. Evolution Gaming continues to influence the evolution of digital gambling through technological advancements and expanded service offerings.

Evolution Gaming Group AB Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday movements, as Evolution Gaming Group AB stands at kr599.5. The price range during the session spans from kr587 to kr598.5, with a daily percentage change of -0.4996%.

FAQ: Evolution Gaming Group AB (EVO)

What is the current price of EVO stock?

The stock is currently valued at kr599.5.

Does EVO pay dividends?

Evolution Gaming Group AB pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EVO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Evolution Gaming operates in the UAE through a registered subsidiary located in Dubai Internet City.

What is EVO best known for?

The company is most famous for its live casino gaming solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with EVO?

Commonly shown alongside EVO: ZTO Express (Cayman), Service Stream Limited, NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF

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