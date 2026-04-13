Trade Ero Copper Corp - ERO CFD

What is Ero Copper Corp (ERO)?

Ero Copper Corp is a mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of copper and other metals. The company operates mining assets primarily in Brazil, focusing on extracting copper ore through underground and open-pit mining methods. Ero Copper Corp emphasizes sustainable mining practices and resource development to support long-term production goals. It serves the global metals market by supplying copper concentrates used in various industrial applications, including electrical wiring and construction.

Ero Copper Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with SUSS MicroTec SE standing at C$44.46. Price changes during the session have spanned from C$41.79 to C$44.53, reflecting a daily change percentage of +3.3434%.

FAQ: Ero Copper Corp (ERO)

What is the current price of ERO stock?

Ero Copper Corp's current market price is C$44.46.

Does ERO pay dividends?

Ero Copper Corp pays dividends to shareholders.

Does ERO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ero Copper Corp operates in the UAE via partnerships and does not have a registered office or subsidiary.

What is ERO best known for?

Ero Copper Corp is most famous for its copper mining and production operations.

What assets are typically shown together with ERO?

Commonly shown alongside ERO: iShares Semiconductor ETF, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF