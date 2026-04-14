Trade Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. - 6952 CFD

What is Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (6952)?

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is a multinational electronics manufacturing company headquartered in Japan. Established in 1946, the company is recognized for its development and production of a wide range of electronic products, including calculators, mobile phones, digital cameras, electronic musical instruments, and watches. Casio is particularly noted for its innovative approach to digital timekeeping, having introduced various lines of wristwatches that combine functionality with technology. The company has also contributed to advancements in portable electronic devices and has a history of integrating cutting-edge technology into consumer electronics. Casio's product portfolio spans both consumer and professional markets, emphasizing durability and utility. The company operates globally, with manufacturing and sales subsidiaries in multiple countries. Its commitment to research and development has enabled it to maintain a presence in competitive electronics sectors. Casio's influence extends beyond consumer products, as it has also been involved in educational and business equipment markets.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, with Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. currently trading at ¥1728.1. The price has varied from ¥1683.9 to ¥1754.3, showing a daily change of +3.7662%.

FAQ: Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (6952)

What is the current price of 6952 stock?

The current price stands at ¥1728.1.

Does 6952 pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6952 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. operates in the UAE via authorized distributors without an official regional office.

What is 6952 best known for?

The company is most famous for its electronic products including calculators and watches.

What assets are typically shown together with 6952?

Commonly shown alongside 6952: Primary Health Properties, OneSavings Bank, Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refin