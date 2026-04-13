Trade Enterprise Products Partners LP (USA) - EPD CFD

What is Enterprise Products Partners LP (USA) (EPD)?

Enterprise Products Partners LP is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in the United States, specializing in the midstream energy sector. The company operates an extensive network of pipelines and storage facilities that transport and store natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products. It serves a diverse customer base, including producers, refiners, and marketers, providing critical infrastructure and logistics solutions across North America. Enterprise Products Partners LP's operations encompass gathering, processing, transportation, and storage services, contributing to the efficient movement of energy commodities. The company is known for its integrated asset base, which supports a broad range of energy products and services. Its business model focuses on fee-based contracts, which aim to provide stable cash flow generation. Enterprise Products Partners LP plays a significant role in the energy supply chain, facilitating the delivery of resources from production areas to end users and markets. The company is recognized for its scale and operational expertise within the midstream energy industry.

Enterprise Products Partners LP (USA) Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, with Enterprise Products Partners LP (USA) currently at $37.29. Its price has ranged from $37.03 to $37.68, reflecting a daily change of -0.5356%.

FAQ: Enterprise Products Partners LP (USA) (EPD)

What is the current price of EPD stock?

Enterprise Products Partners LP (USA) is currently priced at $37.29.

Does EPD pay dividends?

Enterprise Products Partners LP pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does EPD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is EPD best known for?

Enterprise Products Partners LP is most famous for its midstream energy services including natural gas and crude oil transportation.

What assets are typically shown together with EPD?

Commonly shown alongside EPD: iShares MSCI Europe Consumer Staples Sector UCITS ETF, China Overseas, West Japan Railway Company