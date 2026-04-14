Trade Enpro Inc - NPO CFD

What is Enpro Inc (NPO)?

Enpro Inc is an American industrial company that specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial products. The company serves a diverse range of markets including aerospace, automotive, chemical processing, and power generation. Its product portfolio includes sealing devices, filtration systems, and engineered components that are critical for the performance and safety of various industrial applications. Enpro operates through several subsidiaries, each focusing on specific product lines and industries, enabling the company to maintain a broad technological base and market reach. The company emphasizes innovation and quality in its manufacturing processes, aiming to meet stringent industry standards. Enpro's operations are supported by a network of manufacturing facilities and technical centers, which contribute to its ability to serve global customers. The company has a history of strategic acquisitions that have expanded its capabilities and market presence. Enpro's business model integrates engineering expertise with manufacturing efficiency to provide specialized solutions for industrial clients.

Enpro Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with National Presto Industries Inc trading at $280.73. It has ranged from $277.27 to $285.43, exhibiting a daily percentage change of -1.5939%.

FAQ: Enpro Inc (NPO)

What is the current price of NPO stock?

The latest price is $280.73.

Does NPO pay dividends?

Enpro Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NPO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Enpro Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is NPO best known for?

Enpro Inc is most famous for manufacturing engineered industrial products.

What assets are typically shown together with NPO?

Commonly shown alongside NPO: GlobalFoundries Inc., Intuitive Investments Group PLC, GEK TERNA SA