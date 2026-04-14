Trade Enact Holdings Inc - ACT CFD

What is Enact Holdings Inc (ACT)?

Enact Holdings Inc is a financial services company specializing in providing surety bonds and related insurance products. The company operates primarily in the United States, offering bonding solutions that support various industries, including construction, commercial, and contract surety markets. Enact Holdings focuses on underwriting and issuing bonds that guarantee the performance and obligations of contractors and businesses, facilitating project completion and contractual agreements. The company's services are designed to mitigate risk for obligees by ensuring contractual commitments are met. Enact Holdings employs a combination of data analytics and industry expertise to assess risk and manage its portfolio. It serves a diverse client base ranging from small businesses to large enterprises. The company operates within the broader insurance and financial services sector, contributing to the infrastructure and commercial development by enabling access to bonding capacity. Enact Holdings is structured to comply with regulatory standards governing insurance and surety operations in its jurisdictions.

Enact Holdings Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements impacting Amplify Cybersecurity ETF, which is at $42.14 at present. Price changes have varied between $41.71 and $42.12, reflecting a daily change of -0.0951%.

FAQ: Enact Holdings Inc (ACT)

What is the current price of ACT stock?

The stock price is $42.14.

Does ACT pay dividends?

Enact Holdings Inc does not pay dividends.

Does ACT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Enact Holdings Inc has a registered office in the UAE located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is ACT best known for?

The company is most famous for providing specialty insurance and surety products.

What assets are typically shown together with ACT?

Commonly shown alongside ACT: Vanquis Banking Group PLC, KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF, Bank of Ireland Group PLC (Euronext Dublin)