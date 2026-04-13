Trade Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - EBS CFD

What is Emergent BioSolutions (EBS)?

Emergent BioSolutions is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. The company focuses on products related to public health threats, including vaccines, therapeutics, and devices for infectious diseases, opioid overdose, and biodefense. Emergent BioSolutions provides solutions intended to enhance preparedness and response capabilities for health emergencies. Its portfolio includes licensed products as well as candidates in various stages of development. The company operates manufacturing facilities and collaborates with government agencies to support national and international health security initiatives. Emergent BioSolutions is positioned within the specialty pharmaceutical sector, emphasizing the development of products that address critical and emerging healthcare needs.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market trading activity, with Emergent BioSolutions priced at $8.25. The price range for the session covers $7.75 to $8.2, accompanied by a daily change of +3.0303%.

FAQ: Emergent BioSolutions (EBS)

What is the current price of EBS stock?

The last traded price is $8.25.

Does EBS pay dividends?

Emergent BioSolutions pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EBS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Emergent BioSolutions operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is EBS best known for?

Emergent BioSolutions is most famous for its development of specialty vaccines and biodefense products.

What assets are typically shown together with EBS?

Commonly shown alongside EBS: Del Monte Pac, Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF