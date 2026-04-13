Trade Del Monte Pac - D03sg CFD

What is Del Monte Pac (D03sg)?

Del Monte Pacific Limited is a food and beverage company with operations primarily in the Asia-Pacific region. It is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of branded food products, including canned fruits, juices, and snacks. The company owns well-known brands and operates manufacturing facilities to support its supply chain. Del Monte Pacific focuses on delivering packaged food products to retail and foodservice customers. Its business model integrates sourcing, processing, and distribution, catering to consumer demand for convenient and nutritious food options.

Del Monte Pac Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, with Del Monte Pac at S$0.0881. The price range has spanned from S$0.0849 through S$0.0869, marking a daily percentage change of 0%.

FAQ: Del Monte Pac (D03sg)

What is the current price of D03sg stock?

The price is currently S$0.0881.

Does D03sg pay dividends?

Del Monte Pac pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does D03sg have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Del Monte Pac operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is D03sg best known for?

Del Monte Pac is most famous for its packaged food and beverage products.

What assets are typically shown together with D03sg?

Commonly shown alongside D03sg: Tecan, Funko, Ses Fdr