Trade Elementis PLC - ELM CFD

What is Elementis (ELM)?

Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and manufactures a wide range of chemical products for various industries. The company operates through several segments, including personal care, coatings, energy, and construction, providing additives and ingredients that enhance product performance. Elementis serves customers worldwide, supplying raw materials used in cosmetics, paints, coatings, drilling fluids, and other industrial applications. The company emphasizes innovation and sustainability in its product development, aiming to meet evolving regulatory standards and customer needs. With a history spanning multiple decades, Elementis has established a presence in key markets across North America, Europe, and Asia. Its operations include research and development facilities, manufacturing plants, and distribution networks designed to support global demand. The company focuses on maintaining quality control and operational efficiency while adhering to environmental and safety regulations. Elementis continues to adapt its portfolio to address trends such as environmental sustainability and technological advancements within the specialty chemicals sector.

Elementis Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active intraday movements, with Elementis trading at £1.58559. The price fluctuated between £1.57841 and £1.59436, reflecting a daily change of -0.9998%.

FAQ: Elementis (ELM)

What is the current price of ELM stock?

Elementis is currently priced at £1.58559.

Does ELM pay dividends?

Elementis pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ELM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Elementis operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is ELM best known for?

Elementis is most famous for its specialty chemicals used in coatings, personal care, and construction products.

What assets are typically shown together with ELM?

Commonly shown alongside ELM: Motorcar Parts of America Inc, OneWater Marine Inc, China Merchants Securities