Trade RS Group Plc - RS1 CFD

What is RS Group Plc (RS1)?

RS Group plc is a global distributor of electronic, electrical, and industrial components. The company supplies a wide range of products including automation equipment, tools, and maintenance supplies to engineers and businesses. RS Group operates through multiple channels including online platforms, catalogs, and direct sales. It serves customers across various industries such as manufacturing, electronics, and maintenance services. The company focuses on inventory management, product availability, and technical support to meet customer needs. RS Group complies with international trade regulations and standards related to product quality and safety.

RS Group Plc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading, with RS Group Plc at £5.7608. Trading has fluctuated between £5.6643 and £5.8291, corresponding to a daily change of -2.4626%.

FAQ: RS Group Plc (RS1)

What is the current price of RS1 stock?

The current price is £5.7608.

Does RS1 pay dividends?

RS Group Plc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RS1 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

RS Group Plc has a registered office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is RS1 best known for?

The company is most famous for its electronic components distribution.

What assets are typically shown together with RS1?

Commonly shown alongside RS1: Zeta Global Holdings Corp., PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund, Hoegh Autoliners ASA