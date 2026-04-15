Trade Elders Limited - ELDau CFD

What is Elders Limited (ELDau)?

Elders Limited is an Australian agribusiness company that provides a range of services to the agricultural sector. Established in the 19th century, the company has a long history of supporting farming communities through its expertise in livestock, wool, grain, and real estate. Elders operates through various divisions including rural products, livestock, real estate, and financial services, serving farmers and rural businesses across Australia. The company offers agricultural inputs, marketing services, and advisory support, aiming to facilitate efficient farm management and production. Elders also engages in property transactions, assisting clients with the buying and selling of rural land. With a network of branches and agents, it maintains a significant presence in regional areas. The company is known for its role in connecting producers with markets and providing tailored solutions to meet the needs of the agricultural industry. Elders Limited continues to be a key participant in Australia's rural economy, contributing to the development and sustainability of farming operations.

Elders Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market action for Elders Limited, currently priced at A$7.528. It has moved within the range of A$7.452 to A$7.652 during trading, showing a daily change of -0.6621%.

FAQ: Elders Limited (ELDau)

What is the current price of ELDau stock?

The last traded price is A$7.528.

Does ELDau pay dividends?

Elders Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ELDau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Elders Limited operates in the UAE through partners and distributors only, without an official regional office.

What is ELDau best known for?

It is most famous for its agribusiness services and rural supply operations.

What assets are typically shown together with ELDau?

Commonly shown alongside ELDau: Crown, SunCar Technology Group Inc, Nextpower Inc