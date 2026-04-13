Trade Eco Animal Health Group PLC - EAH CFD

What is Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)?

Eco Animal Health Group PLC is a UK-based company focused on the development and commercialization of natural health products for the animal health market. It specializes in probiotics and other natural solutions aimed at improving animal welfare and productivity. The company serves livestock and companion animal sectors, offering products designed to support digestive health and disease prevention. Eco Animal Health Group PLC invests in research and development to advance its portfolio of natural health products. It operates internationally, supplying products through veterinary and agricultural channels. The company's approach emphasizes sustainable and science-based animal health solutions.

Eco Animal Health Group PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading session dynamics, with Kefi Gold and Copper PLC at £0.90088. The trading range today spans from £1.06 to £1.09, with a daily percentage change of 0%.

FAQ: Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)

What is the current price of EAH stock?

The current price is £0.90088.

Does EAH pay dividends?

Eco Animal Health Group PLC pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does EAH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Eco Animal Health Group PLC does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is EAH best known for?

It is most famous for its animal health and nutrition products.

What assets are typically shown together with EAH?

Commonly shown alongside EAH: Applovin Corporation, Xiaomi, Orkla